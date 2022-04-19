Lisa Crutchfield
Lisa Crutchfield has been recognized as one of the top 100 corporate directors in the U.S. by the National Association of Corporate Directors.
She has been named to the 2022 NACD Directorship 100™ List — the most influential peer-nominated leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance.
Honorees are evaluated in four key categories including integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment and high performance standards.
Crutchfield is the managing principal of Hudson Strategic Advisers, LLC and serves on the boards of Fulton Financial Corp., Buckeye Partners, L.P., Vista Corp. and Unitil Corp.
Vincent Gordon
Vincent Gordon has been appointed to the Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic Board of Directors.
He is the founder, president and CEO of Gordon Policy Group, a management consulting firm focused on health care policy, business strategy and relationship building between health care providers, health insurance companies and community based organizations.
His professional career spans more than 30 years in public service and the health care industry, including positions at Hahnemann University Hospital, the American Red Cross and AmeriHealth Caritas.
Tia Jackson-Truitt
Tia Jackson-Truitt, a leading expert in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility initiatives, will join the Penn Museum as its inaugural chief diversity officer May 9.
With more than 11 years of progressive leadership roles at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Jackson-Truitt is well positioned to deepen relationship-building, enhance new strategic partnerships, and continue cultivating an inclusive workplace culture at the Penn Museum.
Most recently, she served as the inaugural director of Diversity and Inclusion, Education and Training at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Paul Smith
Paul Smith joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia as senior vice president of the Bank’s Facilities and Cash Services departments.
He came to the bank from DuPont, where he had been leading the North America Region Office and Laboratory Facilities from headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Smith has worked at DuPont since 2015, advancing through management positions during that time. He has extensive experience in all aspects of strategic corporate facilities management for global Fortune 500 companies, including leading multiple teams, developing system-level strategies, managing operations and construction project design and overseeing financial planning and analysis.
Charles Wright
Charles Wright has joined Philabundance as the chief development officer.
He will oversee the organization’s financial integrity, stability, fundraising and long-range strategic plans.
Most recently, Wright was the associate vice president for College Advancement and chief development officer at The College of New Jersey. Prior to joining The College of New Jersey, he was vice president for Institutional Advancement at Peirce College. Wright spent most of his 25 years of development experience at Villanova and Widener University.
