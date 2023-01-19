After more than a decade, Relish restaurant on Ogontz Avenue in West Oak Lane, part of a string of popular restaurant and jazz venues owned by the Bynum family is scheduled to close its doors Sunday.
The owners, Robert and Benjamin Bynum Jr., made the announcement in a letter to the community and staff, saying they wanted to focus on South Jazz Kitchen on North Broad Street in Spring Garden, and SouthSide, an event venue next door to South. Relish opened in 2009.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-3rd District, who represents the area and is credited as a longtime champion of development along the Ogontz Avenue commercial corridor, said he has many good memories of Relish, which he described as a good neighbor.
“Relish has served the West Oak Lane community well over the years,” Evans said. “I am excited to learn what the Bynum brothers have planned for the future.”
On Election Day on Nov. 8, Relish was abuzz with political movers and shakers. It was packed with now Gov. Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, Evans, U.S. Sen. Robert Casey, Democratic state Sen. Sharif Street of the 3rd District, newly elected 9th District City Councilmember Anthony Phillips and several other elected officials. WURD Radio broadcast live from Relish on that day.
“The Bynums’ coming into and being in the community have been a beacon,” said Kimberly A. Lloyd, president and CEO of the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corp. (OARC). “Relish has been a destination for people visiting the city for business or for vacation. They have been partners with OARC for several years. Their presence has certainly meant a lot to this community.”
A community development corporation, OARC owns the building and has hired a real estate broker to find a tenant.
The West Oak Lane location is “an opportunity for a family style restaurant,” Lloyd said. “We do not anticipate the building being vacant for long. We have several interested parties.”
The Bynums' many venues included the old Impulse in the 1970s at Germantown and Erie avenues, Zanzibar Blue, a jazz club with exotic cuisine that first opened at 12th and Pine streets before moving to Broad and Walnut streets. Zanzibar closed in April 2007. They also owned Warmdaddy’s, which first opened on Front Street and later moved to Columbus Boulevard. That venue closed after 25 years in 2020.
In fact, former Mayor Michael Nutter was the DJ at the Impulse.
Zanzibar and Warmdaddy’s were famous for their free Friday buffets frequented by business people, elected officials and long-time customers.
“I’ve been a loyal patron of the Bynum brothers for nearly 30 years, from Zanzibar to Warmdaddy’s to Relish,” said Derrick Stokes, a spokesperson for a healthcare insurer. “They have been able to instill a relaxed, yet elegant vibe to their restaurants that appeal to Black professionals.”
The nightclub business runs in their blood.
In 1965, the father Benjamin Bynum, Sr., opened the Cadillac Club on Germantown Avenue, which became known for booking well-known entertainers such as Count Basie, George Benson, Fats Domino, Redd Foxx, Aretha Franklin, Kenny Gamble, Woody Herman, Bill Paul, Nina Simone and the Stylistics. In fact, Billy Paul’s first album was “Feeling Good at The Cadillac Club,” paying respect to the venue.
By 1977, The Cadillac Club became the Impulse Discotheque, as Bynum kept up with changing times and customer tastes. His sons, Robert and Benjamin Jr., worked for their father during their high school and college days.
They later took over the family business from their father, who died in October 2021. He was 98 and would often be been seen working the door at Warmdaddy’s, before it closed.
