The African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware has new board leadership.
The following have joined The AACC board leadership: Chairman, Jovan Goldstein, founder and managing principal of JT Goldstein LLC; vice chairman Bjorn Henriques, host of The Philly Ad Club Podcast; treasurer Krystal Jones, senior vice president and chief financial officer for Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia and secretary, Daivy P. Damberville Esq., senior legal counsel for Power Home Remodeling.
The new slate of officers will begin their two-year term in September.
“The new board leadership brings a fresh perspective to creating funding opportunities for small business and developing educational opportunities to help advance economic growth among Black-Owned business in our region,” The African American Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
Goldstein has over 25 years of certified public accounting experience. He is the founder and managing principal of JT Goldstein LLC, a certified public accounting firm. He oversees the firm’s Audit & Assurance and Tax Departments and serves as an engagement partner and business advisor to the firm’s clients by providing leadership on various audit, tax, CFO advisory and technical engagements.
Henriques is an entrepreneurial leader and advertising veteran. He leads Fox 29’s streaming TV and digital sales operations and hosts The Philly Ad Club Podcast. He is also the co-founder of collegehiphop.com, a website which focuses on original daily content, Hip-Hop and pop culture, politics, technology, business, all combined with the best parts of college life. As vice chairman of AACC’s board, Henriques will continue to drive his mission to help local businesses achieve economic success and financial security with his digital advertising knowledge and marketing experience.
Jones has over a decade of finance and operations experience in the casino industry. She is senior vice president and chief financial officer for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia where she is responsible for the development and management of financial operations and strategic direction of all financial activities within the casino. Jones has a background in the areas of development and adherence to property financial plans, key performance metrics and cost-control objectives to the board’s treasurer.
Damberville is an experienced legal executive, business partner and community leader. As the senior legal counsel for Power Home Remodeling, he oversees legal operations and is responsible for all legal matters and compliance across the company. As board secretary, Damberville will support the Chamber’s diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and his expertise in employment law will serve as a resource for its members.
