This year saw businesses in Philadelphia begin to rebound from losses taken during the worst of the pandemic, allowing for major strides in minority representation and equity in a variety of sectors. Major projects in historic neighborhoods saw infusions of state funding and leadership in the city began to change hands. Here are the top 10 local business stories of 2022.
Coalition launches $100 million fund for Black-owned businesses
Black- and brown-owned businesses often face challenges in securing working capital. With that in mind, a coalition of about 30 financial organizations launched a program designed to help minority owned businesses gain access to loan funding.
The Philadelphia Growth, Resiliency, Independence, Tenacity Fund (PHL GRIT Fund) aims to build capacity of Philadelphia’s community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and increase access to capital while providing business counseling through professional services.
The effort was spearheaded by the Greater Philadelphia Financial Services Leadership Coalition (GPFSLC), which was formed last spring through efforts to get the economy back on track amid the pandemic. The coalition aims to provide loans to 1,000 businesses during the next four years.
Enterprise Center gets $1 million for 52nd St. corridor
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans secured $1 million in funding for The Enterprise Center’s 52nd Street Initiative that will develop a mixed-use, entrepreneurial hub for food, retail and service business development.
The funds will be used toward the construction of the new 277 Community & Business Resource Center. As part of the initiative, all the construction is being done by minority contractors.
In addition, Della Clark, president of The Enterprise Center, began seeking to raise $50 million for the Innovate Capital Growth Fund to address the capital gap faced by numerous minority and women owned businesses in the mid-Atlantic region.
With the launch of the fund, TEC became the first Minority Business Development Agency Business Center in the country to have both a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) under one roof.
Historic Germantown Boys and Girls Club underwent $15 million transformation
Seven years ago, Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia officials embarked on a mission to renovate the Germantown facility, which was in serious disrepair.
Now, after renovations, the 26,000-square-foot facility at 25 W. Penn St. includes a Comcast Lift Zone, an art room, dance and fitness studio, eSports room, kitchen and cafe, music room, teen center, literacy center, tech room, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) room and two gyms. It has been named the Ralph J. Roberts Germantown Boys and Girls Club.
More than 7,000 youth who live in the surrounding areas will have access to the club’s resources and programs.
Temple University unveils Digital Equity Center
Temple University highlighted its commitment to addressing the digital divide by launching a Digital Equity Center.
Funded in part by Dell Technologies, the new center will help provide North Philadelphia residents with access to technology help desk support and provide education in digital navigation and digital literacy through Temple’s strategic community partners.
Temple is collaborating with strategic partners on the project including City of Philadelphia (The Mayor’s Fund, Digital Literacy Alliance (DLA), PHLConnectED, PhillyDonateTech), Dell Technologies, Comcast Corp., Philly Community Wireless, Per Scholas and Technology Learning Collaborative.
Home Depot employees in Philadelphia tried to unionize
Home Depot employees in Philadelphia filed a petition with the federal labor board with the intention of forming the first store-wide union at one of the world’s largest home improvement retailers.
The petition was filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with the hopes of forming a collective bargaining unit for 274 merchandising, specialty and operations employees at the company. According to the NLRB filing, the union was listed as “Home Depot Workers United.”
Based on the federal agency’s online database, there had been no other attempts by Home Depot employees to form a store-wide union at the company.
Atif Saeed chosen to lead aviation division for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced in October that Atif Saeed was set to become the new CEO of the Division of Aviation for the city.
Kenney said that Saeed, who began Dec. 1, was chosen for the role after “a rigorous selection process, evaluating a diverse slate of excellent candidates.”
His previous experience includes director for transportation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as well as prior roles at the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and six area general aviation airports. This included a term as vice president of finance and revenue development.
City updates outdoor dining rules
The city of Philadelphia released updated details for its Outdoor Dining Program, with new permanent regulations replacing the temporary regulations that were established during the pandemic.
The Outdoor Dining Program was launched in June 2020 as a temporary emergency action aimed at helping “more than 750 restaurants earn much needed revenue by offering outdoor dining,” according to a news release. The previous temporary regulations were aimed at supporting “restaurants when restrictions limited their ability to operate indoors.”
The new permanent regulations went into effect immediately and gave restaurant owners the option to apply for a permanent Streetery License and/or Sidewalk Café License.
Africatown receives $9 million in state funding
State Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams announced that the African Culture Alliance of North America (ACANA), the organization leading the project, had received a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant of $9 million to aid the group in making Africatown a reality.
The RACP funds were the result of a group effort by local elected officials that included Harris and Williams, as well as state Rep. Joanna McClinton, state Sen. Sharif Street and state Sen. Vincent Hughes.
According to ACANA, the Africatown concept has been “designed to become an economic development initiative to create jobs, for our youth, in Southwest Philadelphia, increase business ownership among the residents of the community and eliminate poverty in one of the most economically depressed communities in Philadelphia.”
The project is set to take over more than 80% of a city block in Southwest Philadelphia and will offer commercial space and residential housing to the local community.
Councilmember Jones opposes part of SEPTA proposal
As the initial round of community conversations centered on the first draft of SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project comes to a close, City Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. came out in opposition to some of the proposed changes to the city’s bus system.
Jones, who represents the 4th District, released a letter he sent to SEPTA’s general manager Leslie Richards outlining the negative effects that certain proposed changes to West Philadelphia’s bus routes could have on his constituents.
In the letter, Jones highlighted the proposed elimination of Route 31, as well as changes to Route 103, in the Wynnefield/Overbrook area that he said, “will cause undue hardship to many of my constituents who are both elderly and on a fixed income.”
The letter also focused on the consequences of terminating Routes 9 and 27 in the Roxborough/Manayunk area, with Jones writing that the elimination of Route 27 “is unfathomable especially for those who rely on it to get to school and work.”
City Controller reviews workforce diversity
The Office of the City Controller released its annual report reviewing the diversity of Philadelphia’s exempt workforce in 2021, which showed that new hires have become consistent with the demographics of the city for the first time since the report’s inception.
According to Census data, the city of Philadelphia’s population is 67% diverse, with the breakdown showing that 38.6% of this figure are Black or African American, 15.9% are Hispanic, 7.5% are Asian and 5% are classified as Other.
With this in mind, strides were made in the representation of new hires, which saw 63.3% of all new hires in 2021 considered diverse, which was an increase of 9.6% when compared to 2020’s 53.7% figure. According to the Controller’s office, this statistic showed that diversity in new hires “improved significantly” in 2021.
