Border Patrol Custody Death

FILE - The Border Patrol station stands July 11, 2014, in Harlingen, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reassigned its chief medical officer after the in-custody death of an 8-year-old girl whose mother's pleas for an ambulance were ignored despite her daughter's chronic heart condition, rare blood disorder, high fever and other ailments, authorities said Thursday. Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez was moved with family to a Border Patrol station Harlingen after being diagnosed with the flu until she died on her ninth day in custody on May 17.

 David Pike

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reassigned its chief medical officer after the in-custody death of an 8-year-old girl whose mother's pleas for an ambulance were ignored despite her daughter's chronic heart condition, rare blood disorder, high fever and other ailments, authorities said Thursday.

Dr. David Tarantino was CBP's first person to hold the job, which was created in 2020 amid growing numbers of families and young children who have presented Border Patrol agents with complex medical challenges.

The Associated Press 

