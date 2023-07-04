As the country converges on Philadelphia to celebrate July 4th during Welcome America, more research has illuminated the role Blacks played during the fight for independence against the British. Half a million Blacks lived in the colonies at the start of the Revolutionary War, and thousands would take up arms for their own freedom.
Philadelphia served as a focal point during the Revolution, serving as the capital for the new country before falling into British hands. The city also served as a hub for Blacks who escaped slavery or were granted freedom by their masters.
Professor Randall Miller from St. Joseph’s University is an expert on the American Revolution. He has seen research about Black life during the period grow over the past few decades and illuminates an aspect of Philadelphia that has been overlooked in the well-known stories of the Founding Fathers.
“I don’t think most people appreciate how central Blacks were to the definition and direction of the American Revolution,” Miller said. “They were not just a sidebar in the story, and they were not just on the sidelines in the story.”
Miller described Philadelphia when the Declaration of Independence was signed and so much happened to shape America’s history as “a center in the matrix of Black freedom.” Most were skilled craftsmen or involved with mercantile operations. Many lived in rented properties on the outskirts of what were the city limits, in areas that became neighborhoods like Kensington and Germantown.
“Seeing Blacks in Philadelphia was common,” Miller said. This made the question of slavery and what it truly meant to be free prominent in the discussion of the Declaration and the “inalienable rights” the document’s authors espoused. While the revolution made manumission, or the emancipation of slaves, easier in some places, it became harder elsewhere. The inability to reconcile the institution of slavery with the founding precepts of liberty and freedom would plague the new country for most of its first century of existence.
Without a uniform policy on slavery, thousands of enslaved people would enlist in the armed forces of the Revolution. However, many more would wind up doing so for the British than their fellow countrymen. Dunmore’s Proclamation in 1775 by the royal governor of Virginia granted freedom to all slaves and indentured servants who left their owners and joined the Redcoats. The Continental Army would later offer a similar promise to those who could find the frontlines and join, but three times as many enslaved Blacks went with the British as with the rebels.
“When one-fifth of the population is enslaved, you have to talk about it, no matter what side you’re on,” said Adrienne Whaley, director of education and community engagement at the Museum of the American Revolution. Blacks could often be found among the enlisted men in New England units, notably the Rhode Island Regiment. In the South, more left to join the British forces, seeing a way to freedom with what was considered the most powerful army in the world at that time. After the British surrendered at Yorktown, many went back to Britain and other British-controlled territories, where slavery would be ended decades before that happened in the United States.
The museum does tell stories of Blacks who supported the revolution. Phillis Wheatley was purchased by a Boston family, taught to read and write, and became an accomplished poet in 1773. Her work was published in books and newspapers, and she wrote a famous letter to General Washington. Washington wrote back to “Miss Phillis” in gratitude. Despite the quality of the work, Washington refused to submit it for publication out of his own humility and fear it would appear he was boasting about himself.
One of Philadelphia’s most prominent Black revolutionaries was James Forten. At 14, he joined the privateer ship Royal Louis in support of the Continental Army. Unfortunately, the ship would be captured by the British and Forten, along with his crew, would be interred on the infamous prison ship HMS Jersey. A British captain offered Forten the opportunity to go to England to be educated, which Forten declined.
After the war, Forten returned to Philadelphia and worked as a sailmaker. He developed into one of the most prominent businessmen in the city, with an integrated workforce, and became a noteworthy voice in the abolition movement until his death in 1842. He and his family are featured in an exhibition at the Museum of the American Revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.