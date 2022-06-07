FILE - A person reacts on April 20, 2021, in Washington, at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House after the verdict in Minneapolis, in the murder trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was announced. Few Americans believe there has been significant progress over the last 50 years in achieving equal treatment for Black people in dealings with police and the criminal justice system. That's according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)