Election 2024 Biden Black Voters

LaJoia Broughton, a 41-year-old small business owner, speaks during an interview at Goat's restaurant and Tavern on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Black voters in South Carolina rescued Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency during the 2020 Democratic primary, and he rewarded them by moving the state to the head of the party’s nominating schedule. But two years into his presidency, interviews with more than a dozen Black voters representing a variety of ages and backgrounds reveal mixed views, especially between generations. — AP Photo/Chris Carlson 

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LaJoia Broughton, a 41-year-old small-business owner, considers herself a fan of President Joe Biden.

He's provided opportunities for Black-owned business while bringing integrity to the White House, she said. Her decision for 2024 is not in doubt.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.