Kendall School Division II for Negroes

Students at Kendall School Division II for Negroes, a segregated private K-12 school for Black deaf students that operated on Gallaudet's campus in the early 1950s. — Photo/Gallaudet University

At least 24 Black deaf students who attended a segregated school on the grounds of Gallaudet University in Washington, DC, in the early 1950s never received their high school diplomas.

Seventy years after they were first able to enroll in the school, the students and their descendants were honored Saturday during a graduation ceremony hosted by Gallaudet University, a liberal arts university for the deaf and hard of hearing.

