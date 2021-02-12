The Senate voted Friday to give the Congressional Gold Medal to Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer who led a violent mob away from the Senate doors on Jan. 6 as they hunted for lawmakers during the presidential electoral count.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the vote at the end of the day’s impeachment proceedings, noting Goodman’s “foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety.”
The Senate voted to award Goodman the medal — the highest honor Congress can bestow — by unanimous consent, meaning there were no objections. Goodman was in the Senate chamber as Schumer spoke, and the entire Senate stood and turned toward him, giving him a standing ovation. He put his hand on his heart.
Goodman has been in the chamber for much of the impeachment trial, in which House Democrats are charging that former President Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. New evidence introduced in the trial this past week showed additional video of Goodman leading Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to safety as he unknowingly headed toward a location where the mob had gathered.
The response under fire of Goodman and other officers during the Jan. 6 attack was central to the arguments made by impeachment managers seeking a conviction against the former president. In the footage, Romney is seen walking toward the rioters until an officer turns him around and he runs in the other direction.
"I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction," Romney told reporters later.
Wearing a suit and tie and a mask with a blue line Thursday, Goodman stood inside the U.S. Senate chamber, watching as the footage was shown of his efforts to save lives.
"As we all know now, but for the heroism of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman and other law enforcement officers who took [rioters] in a different direction to the police line, they very likely would have gotten here," said Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, one of the impeachment managers.
The managers played audio and video, some never before heard or seen publicly, of badly outmanned officers trying to delay or misdirect rioters, some of whom themselves were from other law enforcement agencies. In calls made to dispatchers, officers are heard pleading for help, the desperation in their voices clear.
"We have been flanked and we've lost the line," one officer is heard saying.
Several investigations are underway to determine why agencies left law enforcement undermanned and unequipped despite weeks of warnings of violence from far-right and white supremacist groups. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned the day after the riots and Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman faces a no-confidence vote from her rank and file.
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after the attack, one of five people to be killed.
Goodman became a national hero after video shot by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic showed his response to rioters climbing the stairs near an entrance to the U.S. Senate chamber. With no other officers to be seen, he takes a half step to his left at the top of the stairs, then walks to the right, away from the chamber. The mob follows him into a room where other officers wait.
Goodman has not spoken publicly about his actions that day. He escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to her place at the inauguration ceremony two weeks after the attack.
Other videos shown Wednesday depict officers pushing back in vain against rioters intent on stopping the certification of President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.
Speaking during a break in Wednesday's proceedings, Romney said seeing the images of police officers fighting off violent insurrectionists brought tears to his eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," he said.
Asked about the video in which Goodman tells Romney to turn around, the senator said he didn't know the identity of the officer before.
"I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," he said.
