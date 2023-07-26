WILMINGTON, Del. — President Joe Biden's son Hunter pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two tax crimes after a plea deal with federal prosecutors unraveled during a court hearing following the judge's concerns over the agreement.

Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor tax crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018, and he was expected to plead guilty on Wednesday after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation. That deal is now on hold.

The Associated Press 

