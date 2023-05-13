Biden Howard University

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, left, presents President Joe Biden with an honorary degree at Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. — AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Saturday told graduates of a leading historically Black university that American history "has not always been a fairy tale" and that "racism has long torn us apart." But on the nation's best days, he said "enough of us have the guts and the heart to stand up for the best in us."

As Biden spoke, more than a dozen cap-and-gowned Howard University students stood with their backs to him holding handmade signs in silent protest over what they said were many forms of white supremacist violence.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.