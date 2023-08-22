LAHAINA, Hawaii — President Joe Biden on Monday told survivors of Hawaii's wildfires that the nation "grieves with you" and promised that the federal government will help "for as long as it takes" Maui to recover from damage caused by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Biden arrived in Maui 13 days after fire ravaged the western part of the island, killing at least 115 people. Standing near a severely burned 150-year-old banyan tree, the president acknowledged the "overwhelming" devastation but said that Maui would persevere through the tragedy.

The Associated Press 

