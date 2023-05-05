Joint Chiefs Chairman

FILE - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. pauses while speaking about U.S. defense strategy at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. President Joe Biden is expected to nominate a history-making Air Force fighter pilot general with years of experience in shaping U.S. defenses to meet China's rise to serve as the nation's next top military officer, according to two people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Brown would replace the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to nominate a history-making Air Force fighter pilot with years of experience in shaping U.S. defenses to meet China's rise to serve as the nation's next top military officer, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the decision.

If confirmed by the Senate, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. would replace the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October.

