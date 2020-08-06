The American dream is long overdue for too many people, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Thursday.
“The fact is Black and Latino Americans have never been fully included in our democracy or our economy. It’s a moral failure, it seeps into everything,” Biden said during a presidential forum at the combined virtual conventions of the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. “We need an overwhelming response to right that wrong. I’m proud of the sweeping plan I put together to include everyone in the deal.
“I know it’s long past time we deal with systemic racism in America and deliver Black and Latino Americans their full share of the American dream.”
President Donald Trump was also invited to participate in the forum, but the White House did not respond to the invitation, organizers said.
Biden said he decided to run because of Trump “and what he said when those folks came out of the fields in Charlottesville.
“I realized hate doesn’t go away, it just hides,” Biden said. “And when a President breathes oxygen under the rocks, he pulls them out, he legitimizes them. Racists make up a significant minority the American public but left unattended, they grow and they cause great damage.”
He said America is ready for a change.
“For the first time, you have over 70% of the American people concluding that Black lives matter,” Biden said. “You have as many almost as many whites marching with Blacks to say, ‘Let’s end this systemic racism in America.’ I think the country is ready. They’re ready because they know we can make significant progress.”
He said America is in the middle of a “perfect storm” that will help tackle these inequities.
“We have a confluence of three things that have happened and are going to give us an enormous opportunity to change the dynamic in America: one, the COVID pandemic, two, the gigantic unemployment rate and three, the systemic racism that is so so so exposed. We can now move in a direction focusing on the last piece of racial equity,” Biden said. “We can do this, the country’s ready and they know we must.”
The city of Asheville, North Carolina, recently approved what they call reparations to their African-American community in the form of home ownership, affordable housing and access to capital for businesses. Biden said his ‘Build Back Better’ program has many of the same features to help close the socioeconomic gaps.
“Build Back Better provides for a first-time down payment of $15,000 for Black and Hispanic Americans seeking housing. My plan includes investing significantly more money in public housing,” he said.
Biden said even though things seem bad right now, America can turn things around and he’s the candidate to help do it.
“We can provide millions of good-paying jobs and grow the economy. We can generate economic growth and once again, lead the world,” he said. “We’ve always led the world as I said not by the example of our power, but the power of our example. We’re being devastated all around the world. We can change that. I know how to do that, that’s what I’ve done my whole life.”
