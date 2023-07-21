Navy First Female Chief

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with leadership at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Nov. 17, 2022 in Kittery, Maine. A senior administration official says President Joe Biden has chosen Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief. (Jim Cleveland/U.S. Navy via AP)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy, a senior administration official said Friday. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to be a U.S. military service chief.

Biden's decision to tap Franchetti, an admiral with broad command and executive experience, goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief, but he is selecting an officer whom insiders had considered the top choice for the job. Franchetti, the current vice chief of operations for the Navy, would become the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

