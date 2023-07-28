Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building on Thursday in Washington. — AP Photo/Evan Vucci

 Evan Vucci

In a ceremony held at the Truman Library Institute, President Joe Biden paid tribute to a pivotal moment in American history — the 75th anniversary of the executive order signed by President Harry Truman that desegregated the U.S. Armed Forces.

The commemoration not only honored the courage and sacrifice of Black veterans but also highlighted the profound impact of diversity on the strength and capabilities of the military.

NNPA Newswire

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.