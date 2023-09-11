Sept 11 Anniversry

FILE — The twin reflecting pools, center, of the National September 11 Memorial are illuminated during the evening, April 1, 2012, at the World Trade Center, in New York. Americans are looking back on the horror and legacy of 9/11, gathering Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at memorials, firehouses, city halls and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Bells tolled at ground zero and solemn tributes unfolded around the country as Americans looked back Monday on the horror and legacy of 9/11.

People gathered at memorials, firehouses, city halls, campuses and elsewhere to observe the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacked planes crashed at New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the attack reshaped American foreign policy and domestic fears.

