If the Walker Junior Unity Center hadn’t got a microgrant from The Beech Companies, the nonprofit might have had to skip paying some of its bills.
“I had done it before,” said Kenny Walker, president and CEO of the nonprofit. “I would have to go on faith and make something happen.”
Walker’s organization is one of 25 nonprofit organizations in the Philadelphia area to get a $1,000 grant from The Beech Companies through its Alston Beech Foundation.
The foundation, which has given out millions of dollars in grants over the past few years, is offering microgrants to help small nonprofits in the city weather the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“We wanted to make sure that we help the organizations that, as we say, are boots on the ground and do the day-to-day work. We want to make sure we get the money in their hands as fast as possible,” said Kenneth Scott, president and CEO of The Beech Companies.
“We will continue to move forward until the crisis is over.”
Scott said the Alston Beech Foundation has scrapped its formal application process for these microgrants to make it easier for organizations to get them.
The Walker Junior Unity Center in North Philadelphia delivers food and answers other needs for 100 to 200 families per week.
“The $1,000 donation bought me two months,” Walker said. It’s enough to cover the nonprofit’s monthly rent ($400) and gas for the food delivery vehicle. The driver is a volunteer.
“With the Beech donation and grant, it allows us to continue our services,” Walker said. “We’re able to keep the office open.”
Bebashi, a nonprofit that provides a range of HIV/AIDS education and services and a food pantry, also received a $1,000 grant from Beech.
The nonprofit will use the money to buy as much food as it can get for its food pantry, executive director Gary Bell said.
“One of the things about our pantry that is different from many others is we offer meat, eggs, milk and produce. So, we have perishable and non-perishable stuff,” Bell said. “That $1,000 is really going to help us, especially with the perishable stuff.”
Bell said Share Food Program typically donates food to his organization, “but Share is pretty stretched right now.”
Bebashi’s food pantry serves about 3,300 people annually, Bell said.
He estimated that the organization has been serving an extra 100 people per week since the coronavirus outbreak began in Philadelphia
“Last month, it was greater than the month before,” Bell said. “We’re wondering what we’re going to see the last two weeks of this month.... We’re getting more and more people coming for the first time because they heard about it or someone told them about it.”
Other organizations to get microgrants from Beech include Bethlehem Deliverance Church/Real Deal Food Ministry; Chosen 300 Ministries Homeless Program; Covenant House; Dignity Housing; Grands As Parents, Inc.; Kirkbride Center; Kitchen of Love; Lutheran Settlement; ManUp PHL; North Broad Renaissance; People’s Emergency Center; Philabundance; Philadelphia Corporation for Aging; Project HOME; Salvation Army Red Shield Center; Self, Inc.; Share Food Program; Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission; The Table Pantry; White Rock Community Food Pantry; Whosoever Mission; Yorktown Community Development Corp.; and Youth Emergency Services.
Organizations that want to be considered for an emergency grant should email a request to beechcompanies@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.