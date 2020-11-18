An intergenerational gathering of community organizers concerned residents and proponents of Racial Justice movement attended a forum in Upland to discuss next steps in the fight against racial oppression in America.
The Eye on Justice Forum was held Saturday at the King Banquet Hall at 601 Upland Avenue.
“The initial concept was to bring in the old with the new," said Son’ya Jones, community organizer and Philly Hott radio host. "To bring in older people who have endured injustice to meet with some of the current generation who are just encountering [it] and sit them down to have a dialogue.”
The hope was that the experiences and lessons learned from the past could be passed down to those facing similar experiences today.
“I wanted those who have endured injustice from police together," Jones said. "My main goal was to get a dialogue between us and other cultures to look at us as not the bad guys."
Guests included Pam Africa, Selwyn Jones, the Uncle of George Floyd whose death at the hands of a white police officer was captured on camera and launched a nation wide movement against police brutality and protests; Ted Sutton, a noted actor, and Keandra McDole, whose brother Jeremy McDole was killed by Wilmington, Del. police officers.
Citing the bombing of the Move houses in 1985 when city officials dropped explosives on a row home in West Philadelphia during a conflict with members of the Move family and the continuation of racial tension with police, Jones said it was necessary for those affected by oppression to share, not just their stories, but their wisdom.
“I thought this was a great way to share knowledge and get a dialogue going,” she said.
Ted Sutton of Baltimore, MD is founder of Men Against Murder and People of Change Youth Movement described the forum as productive and transformational.
“I think it was something that was really necessary,” said Sutton.
“With Covid-19,with the economic situation, with the violence that has been going on in some of our communities and with the social injustice, I think people are looking for answers and the community is looking for how we can come together and how we can cope with certain things.”
Although we have suffered many times in the past, Sutton said this period of hardship and struggle is different.
“We are definitely at a point that we have never seen before with having all of these major issues hit us all at once but we have shown ourselves to be resilient and people just want to have a seed of hope and that’s what these people are bringing, a message of hope,” Sutton said.
Nasir Leach, 22, the moderator, described the forum as a meeting of minds which promises to produce change for generations to come.
“Today we’ve seen George Floyd’s uncle, members of the Move family and just regular community trying to make change in their own back yards,” Leach said.
As a younger man, Leach said the intergenerational forum was evidence that change is a continuing process.
“There is still hope and we can’t give up,” he said.
