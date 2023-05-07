Platform: First 100 days
1) Declare a crime emergency on his first day in office
2) Aggressively crack down on illegal guns
3) Declare a public health emergency in Kensington
4) Get illegal vehicles off the street
5) Crack down on retail theft and repeat offenders
6) Increase penalties for violence against city employees
7) Triple funding for recruitment of police officers
8) Expand programs to protect against violence based on race, religion, gender, sexual orientation and gender identify
9) Install cameras at every high school, increase coordination with school leaders
10) Clean every vacant lot. Seal every abandoned building
Allan Domb for Philadelphia
Campaign's top contributors
2023 Total contributions: $2,378,711
2023 Total expenditures: $5,905,186
$2,032,430 – Allan Domb
$6,700 – Richard Cohen
$6,200 – Sandra Cozen
$6,200 – Stephen Carlino
$6,200 – Stephen Cozen
$6,200 – Stephen Klein
$6,200 – Alan Lindy
$6,200 – Brian O'Neill
$6,200 – Chase Lenfest
$6,200 – Construction and Property, LLC
$6,200 – Goodman Properties
$6,200 – Harriet Weiss
$6,200 – Henry J. Donner
$6,200 – Jamie Maguire
$6,200 – Jay Shah
$6,200 – Jeffrey Goodman
$6,100 – Carl E. Dranoff
$5,100 – Phyllis Fischer
— Compiled by Steve Sherman from Commonwealth of Pennsylvania of Pennsylvania Campaign Finance Report
