Zimbabwe Female Artists

Zimbabwean artist and nurse Deodoris Mawanda stands next to her paintings, in Harare, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Mawanda is one of 21 female artists whose works have been on show at the southern African country's national gallery since International Women's Day on March 8. The exhibition is titled "We Should All Be Human" and is a homage to women's ambitions and their victories, art curator Fadzai Muchemwa said. — AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A self-portrait shows Nothando Chiwanga covering her face with a yellow miner's helmet while money spills over the edge of a traditional African reed basket she holds in her lap.

The artwork, a collage called "Immortal," challenges age-old gender roles in a strongly patriarchal country like Zimbabwe by juxtaposing a helmet from an overtly male-dominated job with a delicately woven basket commonly used by women at markets.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.