CAPE TOWN, South Africa  — One of Rwanda's most wanted suspects for the country's 1994 genocide appeared in a South African courtroom Friday, clutching a Bible and another book inscribed with "Jesus First" on the cover.

Fulgence Kayishema was a police officer with the rank of inspector when he allegedly orchestrated the killings of more than 2,000 people - including children - as they tried to seek refuge in a church during the first days of the genocide.

