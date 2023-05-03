Paul Nthenge Mackenzie

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (C), who set up the Good News International Church in 2003 and is accused of inciting cult followers to starve to death "to meet Jesus", appears in the dock with other co-accused at the court in Malindi on May 2, 2023. - A Kenyan pastor appearing in court on May 2, 2023 will face terrorism charges, prosecutors said in connection with the deaths of over 100 people found buried in what has been dubbed the "Shakahola forest massacre". The deeply religious Christian-majority country has been stunned by the discovery of mass graves last month in a forest near the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

 SIMON MAINA

Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, the leader of a religious group linked to dozens of deaths in eastern Kenya, could face "possible terrorism charges," according to his lawyer George Kariuki.

Mackenzie appeared in court on Tuesday, where "he was released unconditionally and then rearrested ... on possible terrorism charges," Kariuki told CNN. His client was later taken to Shanzu Court in Mombasa, he added.

