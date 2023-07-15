Zimbabwe Mayweather Visit

U.S boxing promoter and former professional boxer Floyd Joy Mayweather, center, poses for a picture with women boxers at an event on the outskirts of the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Thursday, July 13, 2023. — AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

HARARE, Zimbabwe — It's not really a place where you'd expect to come across the richest boxer of all time.

An event held on a dusty soccer field in Mabvuku, one of Zimbabwe's oldest Black townships, saw a crowd enjoying free entertainment on Thursday thanks to a visit by boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr., who is on what he calls the "Motherland Tour."

The Associated Press

