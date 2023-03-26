APTOPIX Harris Ghana

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives in Accra, Ghana, Sunday March 26, 2023. Harris is on a seven-day African visit that will also take her to Tanzania and Zambia. — AP Photo/Misper Apawu

ACCRA, Ghana — Vice President Kamala Harris was greeted by schoolchildren, dancers and drummers as she arrived Sunday in Ghana for the start of a weeklong visit to Africa intended to deepen U.S. relationships amid global competition over the continent's future.

"We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent," Harris said.

The Associated Press

