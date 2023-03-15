Citizens of the Ivory Coast

TUNIS, TUNISIA - MARCH 07: Citizens of the Ivory Coast gather required paperwork from Ivory Coast Embassy in Tunis and head to Tunis Airport to go back to their country after Tunisian President Kais Saied called for ending flow of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa in Tunis, Tunisia on March 07, 2023. President Said claimed that with the irregular immigrants, it is aimed to change the demographical structure of Tunisia. Later, Tunisian Presidency refused accusations about the government being racist towards African immigrants. (Photo by Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

 Anadolu Agency

CNN 

