South Africa Corruption Whistleblowers

Judge Raymond Zondo, chairman of the Zondo Commission, a judicial inquiry into government and other high-level corruption in South Africa from 2009-2018 arrives in court, in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Nov. 19, 2020. — AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File

JOHANNESBURG — An accountant working on a high-profile corruption case was killed along with his son by unknown gunmen while traveling on one of South Africa's main highways. A government health department employee who warned of illegal dealings worth nearly $50 million was shot 12 times in the driveway of her home.

The slayings and other cases have anti-corruption groups urging South African authorities to provide far better protection for whistleblowers. They also have fueled outrage over widespread graft linked to government contracts, which has plagued Africa's most developed economy for years but appears to continue unabated.

