The Black community has to hold elected officials more accountable, activists and organizers said in a virtual forum, "Planning for the 2020 Election," on Wednesday evening.
The forum was hosted by the Paul Robeson House and Museum and sought to answer the question, "How can we understand and activate electoral politics as one means to create thriving Black communities?"
“I really struggle when people say, ‘My vote doesn’t count, it doesn’t matter,’ but it does. It matters to the point … how you eat, breathe, sleep. What money is allocated through the benefits you may or may not receive is contingent and tied to those people that we put into office and it’s not until you tell them you know that, that you’ll see the change that you want to see,” said Ashley Session, director of civic engagement and partnerships at the Committee of Seventy.
“And then also if you’re frustrated, I encourage everybody to run for office and be the change that they want to see. Yes, I get it and I get people are like, ‘What does it mean?’ and I think we fall into the instant gratification and how does this benefit me in 20 minutes? I don’t want something that’s going to benefit me in 20 minutes. I want something that’s going to be here for my children and I want something that’s going to be here for my children’s children. I want the government to invest millions and millions of dollars into communities that look like me.”
Ansharaye Hines, a community-based educator and organizer, described voting as just one piece to the puzzle in terms of social, educational and economic improvement in the Black community and said that it works best when supported by accountability. Using the example of the current president “running rampant” and “unchecked,” she said the U.S. government has “very little integrity, if at all,” and that must be corrected for real change.
“I think of voting as … the umbrella that I must hold over me as I’m trying to do my other work. When the structure that is already supposed to preserve my life, liberty and pursuit of happiness starts failing, then I got to go back and fix that,” said Hines.
“Now I’m in a position where I was pushing toward securing minimum wage for my folks, now I have to go back and make sure I don’t lose the right to vote or a crazy amendment doesn’t pass because the court is about to be super conservative," she said. "The answer has to be more than just voting. We can vote but we also have to have more accountability in the situation. America is going to have to be different for democracy to survive no matter who is in the seat, and if we are not going to have a conversation about it being better, and the conversation is only about if I push a button in November, then we are not going to get very far.”
Christopher Rogers, program manager for the Paul Robeson House and Museum, agreed and stressed the importance of Black people organizing to develop and push an agenda.
“We have to continue to gather and create different forms of assembly where we can talk about how things are being executed and how things are being implemented and what needs to be created. And we do that in a variety of ways,” he said.
“Sometimes it might look like a movie screening, sometimes it might look like a block party, sometimes it might look like a protest, in terms of how people are taking the streets and making things on this public agenda. All those tools are important to continue to lift up the issues that are at the center of how we move through the world.”
Session agreed, and encouraged just as much individual responsibility, especially for those who are aware of the political process.
“A lot of it comes back on what are we doing in our communities to do the work and do the work well. I talk to both my neighbors … using my space and my power and my knowledge to understand I can go outside … and [make] sure they’re OK,” said Session. “There’s a lot of work to be done. We shouldn’t be holding our politicians to a standard of they’re God, but we should be holding ourselves to ‘I demand this type of quality.’"
