Authorities in California have arrested the woman allegedly involved in an incident in which a jazz musician said his 14-year-old son was attacked by a woman who falsely accused him of taking her iPhone. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop near her home in Piru, located in Ventura County, the Ventura County Sheriffís Office said in a news release. Authorities say she was arrested for a ìfugitive warrant in connection with a recent assault at a New York City hotel.î She was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura, and is being held without bail, the sheriffís office said. Ponsetto was contacted by sheriffís deputies during a traffic stop near her home. ìShe did not stop for deputies until she reached her residence, and she refused to get out of the car. Deputies forcibly removed her from the vehicle and arrested her for the outstanding warrant,î according to the sheriffís office news release. The alleged assault happened at the Arlo SoHo boutique hotel in New York City last month.

 Ventura County Sheriffís Office

A California woman who authorities say falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her cell phone in a New York City hotel lobby last December is now charged with a felony hate crime, according to court documents.

A New York grand jury indicted Miya Ponsetto on four charges including unlawful imprisonment, as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated harassment, according to the indictment shared with CNN by the Manhattan DA's office.

Ponsetto's attorney, Paul D'Emilia, pleaded not guilty on behalf of Ponsetto, who appeared via teleconference in a Manhattan courtroom Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA's office.

Ponsetto is accused of attacking 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr., who was with his father, a famed musician, in the Arlo Hotel in December, when she says she thought he had her cell phone. He did not, investigators say.

The incident was widely shared on social media and Ponsetto was accused of racially profiling the teen, which she has denied.

"The charges alleged are a brazen and clear overreach of the intent of the statute. In sum, they are absurd, and a perversion of our legal system," D'Emilia told CNN in a statement.

Harrold's father, Keyon Harrold Senior, retweeted an article about the charges Wednesday, but didn't comment further.

Ponsetto is on supervised release, according to her attorney, who says her next court date won't be until October.

CNN

