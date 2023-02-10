Now that the city’s beloved Eagles are in the Super Bowl, thousands of Philadelphians plan parties for the big game, but hope to “ball on a budget,” in these inflationary times.
Michael Swanson, chief agriculture economist at Wells Fargo, said food inflation is up 11.8% for at home food and 8.3% for food away from home.
But the good news is that after suffering from shortages starting in 2019, that game time and fan favorite chicken wings are making a comeback and increased supply has resulted in lower prices
For example, the price of chicken wings has gone down by 22%; avocados are down 20% from a year earlier; and right now there are good buys on most meats. The price of beer has gone up by 11%, but wine prices are up 3% and spirits have increased by 2%.
As of Jan. 6, the price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 a pound, down from $3.38 a pound from last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This year, prices on sirloin steak are down by about $1 a pound, although hamburgers have gone up slightly, but they down from their highest point at July 4, 2022.
Last year’s prices of shrimp were so high that consumer were less “enthusiastic” about buying, so that cooed demand and resulted in lower prices, Swanson said.
“It looks like avocados will be a better bargain than a year ago with a 20% price decline,” Swanson said.
According to an annual Super Bowl survey released by Adtaxi, a digital marketing firm, large gatherings are returning as we transition out of the pandemic with 32% planning to watch the Super Bowl at a home party, or at a friend’s home, restaurant or bar.
Last year, 25% of those surveyed planned on watching the game at home, with a friend or at a public place, compared with 22% in 2021, at the height of the pandemic.
For example, at the New Barbers Hall, in North Philadelphia, doors will open 3 p.m. said Charlotte Adams, a manager. There is no cover charge, but there will be food and drink specials. Three bars will be open, two on the first floor and one on the third floor with a 9 -by-12-foot TV screen.
The popular bar/restaurant is one of the oldest Black-owned establishments in the city and is known for their chicken wings.
And Super Bowl LVII is expected to contribute to the local economy as two-thirds of U.S. adults plan to purchase items from apparel to TVs for the big game, according to the Adtaxi survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.