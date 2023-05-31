Traffic Confrontation Hate Crime

FILE - This Jan. 21, 2019, photo provided by the Miami Dade Department of Corrections shows Mark Allen Bartlett. Bartlett was sentenced to probation in South Florida, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, for pulling a gun and yelling racial slurs in a traffic confrontation with a group of Black teenagers protesting housing inequality on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019. (Miami Dade Department of Corrections via AP, File)

MIAMI  — A white man was sentenced to probation in South Florida Tuesday for pulling a gun and yelling racial slurs in a traffic confrontation with a group of Black teenagers protesting housing inequality on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2019.

As part of a deal with with prosecutors, Mark Bartlett, 55, pleaded guilty to a hate crime and aggravated assault and also agreed not to possess a firearm for a decade, the Miami Herald reported. Bartlett must also perform 300 hours of community service and take anger management classes and racial sensitivity training. Bartlett could have faced decades in prison, but Miami-Dade County Judge Alberto Milian granted Bartlett a withhold of adjudication, which means Bartlett will avoid a formal conviction.

The Associated Press

