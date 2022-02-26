Shavon Arline-Bradley, president, Delta for Women in Action: “Delta for Women in Action is thrilled by President Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. We are proud of this exceptional nominee — who embodies the principles of our communities and brings lived experience. Black women remain one of the most engaged voting demographics, but we remain underrepresented throughout the federal judiciary. The historic nomination of Judge Jackson will undoubtedly make an indelible mark on the Supreme Court for generations to come.”
***
Donna Brazile, strategist and political commentator: “President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have wisely nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. There were lots of exceptionally qualified capable women to choose from, but Biden’s selection of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson demonstrates that there’s no need for America’s highest court to be off limits to Black women anymore.”
***
Roslyn Brock, chairman, International Connection and Social Action Committee: “We stand united in the continued fight for Black women to be represented in all arenas important to the progress of our nation, and we are ready to walk arm-in-arm with this administration every step of the way as some of the very best and brightest Black women judges and attorneys are identified, vetted, interviewed, and presented to the United States Senate Judiciary Committee.”
***
Elsie Cooke-Holmes, national president/board chair, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.: “The members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated applaud President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her impeccable experiences and qualifications make her an excellent choice for this most prestigious seat. It is our hope that this pivotal moment in history will bring the nation closer to achieving greater judicial diversity and we urge the U.S. Senate to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson without delay.”
***
Melanie L. Campbell, president/CEO of NCBCP, Convener of Black Women’s Roundtable: “Today, as we close out Black History Month, we thank President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for keeping their campaign commitment by nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as the first Black woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice. The NCBCP Black Women’s Roundtable is working in coalition with our allies to ensure that this nominee is treated fairly and is confirmed without delay.”
***
Bishop Leah Daughtry, co-onvenor, Power Rising: “With the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, another barrier has fallen. After 233 years, the highest Court in the land will take a giant leap toward full representation of all of America’s people at the table of justice. We applaud President Biden and Vice President Harris on their selection of this exceptionally qualified, deeply experienced jurist. Her voice will help to ensure that our justice system reflects the diversity of all of us.”
***
Glynda Carr, president/CEO, Higher Heights: “Black women have shown how powerful our activism can be, yet we are grossly underrepresented in leadership on every level. Since being in office, President Biden has demonstrated that he recognizes the value of diversity in his administration and has been living out that truth in the selections that he makes. Our country’s leadership should reflect the people it serves, beginning with our nation’s highest court, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be that long-overdue representation.”
***
Jotaka Eaddy, convenor #WinWithBlackWomen: “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is an exceptionally qualified jurist who will bring to the Supreme Court her expertise and commitment to the Constitution and values of our democracy. Most importantly, Judge Jackson will bring to the Supreme Court what it has lacked for 233 years — the lived experience of a Black woman. With this nomination President Biden and Vice President Harris will once again elevate a woman, and in this case a Black woman, to a position that has long been covered by a cement ceiling — today that ceiling is shattered into a million pieces.”
***
Karen Finney, strategist, commentator, advocate: “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson taking her place on the Supreme Court that first Monday in October 2022 will be one of the most inspirational moments in our nation’s history. Known for her brilliance, integrity, commitment to justice and our constitution, Judge Jackson will expand the diversity of expertise and lived experience on the court to the betterment of representative democracy and justice in America. And frankly, it’s time.”
***
Star Jones, attorney, advocate, media personality & chair, U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad: “I’m absolutely thrilled at the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as our next Supreme Court Justice. It makes me extremely proud that President Biden and Vice President Harris are seizing this moment in history to lead with a vision of America at its best and ensuring that the leadership of our democracy reflects a diversity of lived experiences at the highest levels. As the first Black women to be nominated, the combination of outstanding credentials, character and lived experience of Judge Jackson ensures that our President has selected a nominee who is more than worthy of a lifetime appointment to our highest court.”
***
Rachel Noerdlinger, principal, Noerdlinger Strategies: “I applaud the President and Vice President for delivering on their commitment to diversifying the nation’s highest legal body with this historic selection of the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. While it does not change the ideological balance of the Court, it increases the likelihood that our needs and values as Black women will be represented.”
