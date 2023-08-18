For Helen Butler, who said she was forced from her seat on a Georgia county elections board by local Republicans after the 2020 presidential election, Monday's indictments against former president Donald Trump and 18 others for alleged election interference were encouraging.

"I do believe in justice. I believe that if you did wrong, then you should be held accountable," she said. In particular, Butler cited three people charged with allegedly harassing local election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, heroes to Black women who have worked for decades to expand voting rights and political engagement in their communities.

The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.