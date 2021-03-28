SEWANEE, Tenn. — Reuben E. Brigety II gazed at the smashed tequila bottle found outside the front door of his family’s campus home and seethed. The first Black vice chancellor and president of the University of the South knew on that fall morning that the perpetrators he calls “phantoms” had struck again.
He resolved then, after suffering indignities in silence, to call out these unknown intimidators in public. So he delivered, in quiet, stern and measured tones, an explosive speech here on Feb. 7 at the All Saints’ Chapel that launched a wave of introspection for the school known as Sewanee.
“Chen Hall, our home, has been repeatedly vandalized by phantoms who came at night,” Brigety told the university in remarks recorded on video. “They have trashed our lawn with beer cans and liquor bottles. They have left threatening messages on pilfered signs near our back door. And they have taken measures to ensure my family and I saw the indecent insults that they left behind.”
Brigety declared that he would forgive the phantoms but not give in to them. “The sanctity, the security and the dignity of my family are inviolate, and we are not leaving,” he said. And then Brigety summoned the university community — faculty, staff, students and alumni — to hold a dialogue about its values. “It is up to you to decide who we are, what we will tolerate and how we will live together,” he said.
Over the weekend, another incident rocked Sewanee. On Sunday night, Brigety disclosed that a few Sewanee students attending a weekend lacrosse match had shouted the n-word and other racist epithets at a visiting team from Emmanuel College in Georgia. The visiting squad included African American, Asian American, Native American, white and Latino men, Brigety wrote. The Sewanee roster appears to be mostly white.
“So pronounced were the shouted slurs in the third quarter that the game officials on the field ordered that Sewanee fans be cleared before play could continue,” Brigety wrote in an email to the campus community. He and the athletic director apologized to the visitors after the match and pledged to investigate. Exactly how many students were implicated in the use of epithets was unknown. Hundreds walked out of class Monday, Brigety said, to demonstrate against racism.
These events have accelerated a moral and racial reckoning for a school founded just before the Civil War to serve as an academic force for a slaveholding society devoted to White supremacy. The reckoning began several years ago and intensified last year with Brigety’s arrival.
Colleges and universities nationwide are reexamining their past and present — renaming buildings, removing statues or plaques that honored Confederate leaders or other advocates of White supremacy and acknowledging ties to slavery and the nation’s long history of racial discrimination.
But what is unfolding here stands out.
Brigety’s Feb. 7 speech raised instant questions: Who were the perpetrators, what were their motives and what exactly did the threatening messages say? Brigety, in an interview this month at the house where he lives with his wife and two teenage sons, declined to give much detail.
“I will tell you that there were not any conventionally understood racial epithets included in them,” he said of the messages posted outside his house in October, “but neither was it a love letter.”
Sewanee, with about 1,725 undergraduates and another 75 or so graduate students, was founded by Southern Episcopal bishops and remains affiliated with the Episcopal Church. Bishop Robert S. Skirving of the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina, who is university chancellor and chairs the Sewanee board of trustees, denounced the vandalism.
Citing the confidentiality of internal discussions, Skirving declined to specify what he had heard about the threats. But he said questions about race could not be ignored after the university’s first African American leader had been subjected to such incidents.
“It absolutely has a racial component,” said Skirving, who is white. “It’s not my story to tell. It’s his. He’s the person of color against whom these actions have been taken.”
There have been no arrests, and Brigety said he is not interested in pursuing an investigation.
Brigety, 47, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., took office in June as Sewanee’s 17th vice chancellor after serving five years as dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University. Previously, he was U.S. ambassador to the African Union under President Barack Obama. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, holds a doctorate in international affairs from the University of Cambridge and recently had an article on power, tribalism and conflict risk assessment published in Foreign Affairs.
A self-described Anglophile, he is fond of bow ties and horseback riding — even, yes, fox chasing — and has embraced the distinctive culture of academics and outdoor adventure found here on the wooded campus known as the Domain in a rural expanse of the Cumberland Plateau northwest of Chattanooga.
U.S. News & World Report ranks Sewanee among the top 50 liberal arts colleges. The university also has a school of theology and master’s degree programs in English and creative writing. More than half its students come from Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina.
About 4% of undergraduates identify as Black or African American and 5% as Hispanic or Latino, according to federal data. One percent of undergrads are Asian American, 3% are multiracial and 4% are international. The school has always been overwhelmingly White. Its first Black graduate received a theology degree in 1965. The first Black student to receive a bachelor’s degree graduated in 1970.
Sewanee is pushing to diversify, a steep challenge for many liberal arts colleges. Financial aid will be crucial. Last year, the university announced that it will meet full financial need for all admitted students through a combination of scholarships, grants, federal loans and work-study opportunities. Under the previous policy, it would sometimes ask families to pay much more than they could afford. Sewanee’s annual charge for tuition, fees, room and board, without aid, will total $63,530 in the next school year.
Several students of color praised the academics here and many aspects of the social experience.
