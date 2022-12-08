Following President Joe Biden’s announcement that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been released, public figures from several sectors came forward with statements of support and joy at hearing the news.
“After nine horrific months behind bars, Brittney Griner’s family, friends, and teammates can finally breathe a sigh of relief that she’s on her way home," said the Rev. Al Sharpton in a statement. "For months we kept the pressure on President Biden to do everything in his power to bring Brittney home. Today, we gladly applaud the administration for the hard work of ensuring Brittney’s imprisonment finally came to an end.”
The minister, civil rights activist and news commentator said he looks forward to helping Griner recover from the ordeal.
"My prayers for her and her family remain as strong today as ever, because her journey is far from over. Brittney returns home with spiritual and emotional wounds that can only heal now that she’s free," he said. "I and the ministers who were denied access to see her in Russia look forward to meeting her here, so we can finally pray over her and offer her spiritual guidance.”
Prior to Griner’s imprisonment, she had become a star player for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and saw the women’s basketball association act as one of her biggest supporters during her fight for freedom. Following news of her release, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement expressing the league’s joy.
"There has not been a day over the past 10 months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends. BG has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity," the league's statement said. "The WNBA is grateful beyond measure to the Biden Administration, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and all those who played a role in bringing BG home today. Our hope is that Paul Whelan and every wrongfully detained American will be returned home safely and as soon as possible."
Brianna Turner, Griner’s teammate on the Phoenix Mercury, released a series of tweets celebrating Griner’s newfound freedom following the news, starting off by saying, “BEST NEWS EVER.”
“BG is so much more than a athlete. The primary concern is making sure her mental health is progressing and she's able to recover from the past 294 days. She could never step foot on a court again and I will still support her relentlessly,” she said.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia native and famed women’s basketball player and coach Dawn Staley, who has been vocal in her support of Griner following her imprisonment, also went to Twitter to release a celebratory message: "God’s grace is SUFFICIENT! @brittneygriner is home! I love you BG!"
From the political side of the spectrum, Pennsylvania state Rep. Morgan Cephas, chair of the Philadelphia House Delegation, released a statement decrying the use of Griner as a political pawn by Russia and celebrating the Biden administration’s role in her release.
"The Philadelphia House Delegation is proud to join in welcoming Brittney Griner home from nine months of illegal and unjust detention in Russia. The use of innocent people as political pawns by authoritarian governments is abjectly wrong and goes against everything we believe in as Americans," Cephas said.
"I applaud President Biden and his administration for their diligent work on Brittney Griner's behalf. We look forward to the approximately 50 other Americans, including Paul Whelan and others who are being unjustly detained overseas, to be released so they can come home to their loving families once and for all."
But the most important reaction to the news of Griner’s release came from her wife, Cherelle, who spoke at a news conference Thursday morning following the announcement.
"So, over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life. And so, today, I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions. But the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration,” Cherelle Griner said. "So, thank you, everybody, for your support. And today is just a happy day for me and my family. So, I’m going to smile right now. Thank you."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.