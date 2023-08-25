Racial Injustice March on Washington

People prepare march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON — Fencing and construction workers greet visitors to the Lincoln Memorial, signaling that — for the moment — the monument to the nation's 16th president is a work in progress.

And so is the nation Abraham Lincoln saved and the dream that Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned at its steps nearly 60 years ago at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The Associated Press 

