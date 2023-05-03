Classroom

An empty classroom. (stock)

 Pixabay

The family of an Arlington, Va., middle school student is seeking a $10 million settlement after they say their son, the only Black student in the class, was forced to play a game involving cotton picking.

The demand letter centers on an incident that happened in early February when Sidney Rousey Jr., an eighth-grader at Gunston Middle School, said a long-term substitute teacher in his French class forced him to play a game that involved putting petroleum jelly on his nose to pick up cotton balls.

The Washington Post

