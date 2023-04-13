Shanquella Robinson

Federal prosecutors told the family of Shanquella Robinson on April 12 that the evidence they have isn't enough for prosecution in Robinson's death last year in Mexico, the US Attorneys' Offices for the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina said.

Robinson, a 25-year-old former student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina, died in October while staying in a luxury rental property in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

