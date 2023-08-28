University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus,” according to an alert from the university on Monday.

“Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large,” the university said in an alert just before 2:30 p.m. ET.

