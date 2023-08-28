featured University of North Carolina police respond to ‘an armed and dangerous person on or near campus’ Devon M. Sayers Aug 28, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus,” according to an alert from the university on Monday.“Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large,” the university said in an alert just before 2:30 p.m. ET.A spokesperson for the university declined to comment further on the incident. Calls to the Town of Chapel Hill were not immediately returned.A witness on campus told CNN they are currently locked down in their building and see armed officers searching campus. University police advised all students to go inside immediately, close windows and doors and to wait until further notice, according to an email.This is the second week of the fall semester at the school.This is a developing story and will be updated. CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill Campus Alert System Shelter In Place × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARCH ON WASHINGTON Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSha'Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning 100-meter title at worldsVeteran health administrator Dr. Said A. Ibrahim named 1st Black dean at Jefferson medical schoolSixers, community group clash over Zoom meetingsMan killed, another wounded in shooting steps away from Independence HallRuth Moses, retired first-grade teacher, dies at 98Florida elementary school principal and teacher are placed on leave after Black students are singled out at an assemblyWatlington talks new school year, teacher vacancies, curriculum changesThe organizers behind the March on WashingtonTwo fight back in an armed robbery and an assault case; plus two double-homicides this week in Philadelphia Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
