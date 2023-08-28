University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are responding to an “armed and dangerous person on or near campus.”

A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member was fatally shot on campus on Monday afternoon and a suspect is in custody, a school official said – a shooting that prompted people to shelter in place for hours as police investigated.

Shots were reported fired at 1:02 p.m. ET at the school’s Caudill Laboratories, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m., Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.