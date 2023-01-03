The U.S. Department of Commerce launched a grant competition called the Capital Readiness Program, which aims to contribute $93.5 million to help minority entrepreneurs expand their businesses.
The Capital Readiness Program intends to “provide funding to incubators and accelerators across the country, with expertise to assist and train minority and other underserved entrepreneurs seeking resources, tools, and technical assistance to start or scale their businesses in high-growth industries such as healthcare, climate resilient technology, asset management, infrastructure, and more,” according to a news release.
The program, which is being administered by the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), is reportedly the largest program of its kind in the Commerce Department's history.
“This new program reflects President (Joe) Biden’s and the Commerce Department’s continued historic commitment to underserved business owners and entrepreneurs,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said. “During the pandemic, women and minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs were among the hardest hit, often lacking the resources they needed to keep their doors open. We can’t let this happen again. That’s why the Capital Readiness Program prioritizes and encourages resources and tools, such as childcare services, that will ensure more people can launch and scale businesses.”
The Capital Readiness Program is being funded by the Department of Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), a program that provides $10 billion to American territories and Tribal governments with the goal of targeting underserved communities and “promot(ing) entrepreneurship, increas(ing) access to capital and help(ing) businesses grow.”
The Commerce Department said it intends for the Capital Readiness Program to contribute to the efforts of “entrepreneurs and businesses that are applying, have applied, or plan to apply to SSBCI or other government programs that support small businesses.”
“The Capital Readiness Program will open doors for entrepreneurs,” said Donald Cravins Jr., undersecretary of the Minority Business Development Agency. “The greatest obstacle facing disadvantaged entrepreneurs, especially entrepreneurs of color, is access. MBDA can effectively launch the initiative to help entrepreneurs start and develop their business, access capital through the Department of Treasury’s SSBCI Capital Program, and access networks that understand and address the unique challenges minority entrepreneurs and other underserved entrepreneurs face.”
