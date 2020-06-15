ATLANTA — Media mogul Tyler Perry will pay for the funeral for 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, an attorney for the slain man’s family announced at a press conference Monday.
Members of Brooks’ family also spoke during the press conference, many expressing frustration and heartbreak over the death of Brooks, who is Black, at the hands of a white Atlanta police officer.
The shooting death, partially captured on multiple cameras, showed Brooks struggling with an officer Friday night before he wrestled away a stun gun. Brooks then began to run. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Brooks made it just a little way before he allegedly turned toward officers with the stun gun raised and an Atlanta Police Department officer shot and killed him.
Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned her position less than 24 hours later and officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the shots, was terminated immediately while a second officer involved, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative leave.
An attorney for the Brooks family announced Monday that Perry had offered to pay for the young man’s funeral.
Perry is well-known for generous offers in times of tragedy.
Last year, the media mogul paid expenses for the family of Tynesha Evans after her boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her at a bank in Alpharetta, Georgia, just north of Atlanta.
In 2016, he reportedly offered to pay for the funeral for 15-month-old twin girls Ariel Roxanne North and Alaynah Maryanne North, who died after being left in a hot car in Carrollton, Georgia.
