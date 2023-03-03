TULSA-GHANA

Viola Fletcher, 108, and Hughes Van Ellis, 102, are sworn in as citizens of Ghana at the Embassy of Ghana in Washington on Tuesday. Fletcher and Ellis survived the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which White mobs and officials reportedly killed hundreds of Black residents. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jahi Chikwendiu

 Jahi Chikwendiu

