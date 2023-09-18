TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of three Tacoma police officers charged in the death of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man who was tackled, punched, shocked with a stun gun and held face down on a sidewalk in March 2020, two months before George Floyd met a similar fate.

Officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are white, have been charged with second-degree murder, and Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, faces first-degree manslaughter charges. They pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press 

