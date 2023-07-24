police dog attack

Video released by authorities captured the moments Jadarrius Rose, an unarmed Black man, was attacked by a police dog after a traffic stop.

The unarmed Black man who was attacked by a police K-9 while surrendering to authorities with his hands up earlier this month told emergency dispatchers that officers were “trying to kill” him and he did not feel safe pulling over, according to audio recordings of his 911 calls.

Jadarrius Rose, 23, was bitten by a Circleville, Ohio, police dog following a vehicle pursuit on July 4, after police say he refused to pull over the semitruck he was driving.

