When a police officer leaves their department because of misconduct, there's no easy public way for people to know if they're rehired elsewhere in law enforcement.
One of the most notable recent cases was Timothy Loehmann, the former Ohio officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice in 2014.
Loehmann was fired from the Cleveland police force in May 2017 after an internal review panel investigating Tamir's shooting found he lied or omitted crucial information in his application's personal history statement.
In 2018, Loehmann applied to, was hired for and then withdrew his application to the police department in Bellaire in eastern Ohio. This would have been his third department in a five-year span.The police union in Cleveland has since filed an appeal to reinstate Loehmann. He was not charged in Rice's death.
Currently, there is nothing stopping these officers — whom some experts called "wandering" or "second-chance" officers — from going to another state or a smaller department within the same state. Some law enforcement experts tell CNN there needs to be greater federal oversight to track officers who have been involved in misconduct, similar to how the National Practitioner Data Bank tracks misconduct and malpractice payments for health care professionals.
"I think they should have that same thing for law enforcement because law enforcement people can move from state to state and ... have the power to use deadly force and arrest," said Roger L. Goldman, Callis Family Professor of Law Emeritus at Saint Louis University School of Law.
There is a Justice Department-funded police misconduct registry called the National Decertification Index (NDI). The NDI lists over 30,000 officer decertifications, which means states have deemed them ineligible to serve as a police officer. It does not track officers accused of misconduct.
But the database is not public, so people in general don't know it exists if they're not in the law enforcement community. Even some of those in the community either don't agree with the current process of the database or simply just do not support it. There's also nothing mandating every state to contribute to it, so there are still some officers who fall through the cracks.
Here's a look at the NDI, what it is and its history:
The NDI was created to stop wandering officers
The NDI was created in 2000 by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), an Idaho-based non-profit dedicated to "transforming policing," according to its Executive Director Michael N. Becar.
"We went to the Department of Justice and asked for funding to create this database to try and stop these problem officers from going from to agency to agency, especially the ones that have been decertified for misconduct," Becar told CNN, adding that it was the Bureau of Justice Assistance who provided the funds.
The Justice Department funded the NDI again in 2005, when IADLEST decided to redo the database because officers had been tracked by their social security number, Becar said.
The Justice Department's Office of Justice Assistance awarded IADLEST with a $1 million grant in 2020 to redo their database.
The Justice Department declined a CNN request for comment and interview.
Not every state contributes to the NDI
Currently, there are 44 states with 45 agencies — North Carolina has two — reporting decertifications to the NDI, Becar said.
Rhode Island, New Jersey, Hawaii, California and Georgia are the only states that don't report decertifications. Becar does not know the reason behind these states not reporting.
Representatives with the POST agencies in California and Hawaii told CNN their respective agencies either do not have the power to decertify officers or they simply do not have a decertifying process. The New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice Police Training Commission told CNN "police licensure is a work in progress" in the state that the attorney general and the commission is making it a top priority. The director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council told CNN the state decertifies more officers than any other state in the nation and the current NDI does not "function at the level we need it to do." The Rhode Island POST did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
"That's another problem with the NDI, it's voluntary; it's not mandatory," Becar said.
The difference in laws and policies between all of the states and agencies also plays a big part in reporting decertifications. In some states, an officer has to have been convicted of a crime before he or she can be decertified. In most states, though, they decertify based on the act of committing misconduct rather than a conviction, Goldman said.
There's also the issues regarding the approximately 18,000 law enforcement agencies themselves. Some of these agencies are extremely small and cash-strapped, so rather than paying to train and hire a new officer, they end up hiring experienced officers who may have a checkered past, Goldman said.
Jim Pasco, executive director of the Fraternal Order of Police, told CNN it shouldn't matter how departments are doing economically. Ultimately, he said, the department will pay the price for hiring a bad officer.
The feds are working to combat wandering officers
The spate of high-profile deaths of Black people — like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and most recently Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of law enforcement in the last year has renewed interest in police reform, especially when it comes to officers hopping from one department to the next.
"One of the largest challenges facing law enforcement in the United States is the utter lack of federal guidance and federal structure on anything in law enforcement," said Matt Hickman, department chair of criminal justice at Seattle University, who also surveyed officer decertifications in 2015.
Pasco, the FOP executive director, said there does need to be a federal standard for decertifying officers because some officers are unjustly decertified and/or fired.
He said the current NDI is "a patchwork quilt of processes and subject — in some cases — to the whim of a local police chief or sheriff." As far as stopping the recycling of bad officers, Pasco said that all begins in the recruiting stage not after an officer is hired.
Politicians are taking the issue seriously. One bill that's been proposed and is in the Senate right now is the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, sponsored by Rep. Karen Bass of California. Among the many items in the bill, one in particular looks to create a "police misconduct registry." The bill passed the House in March.
A representative from Bass' office told CNN her office is aware of the NDI, but could not comment further because of ongoing negotiations on the bill.
"The public deserves to know if officers are corrupt, dangerous, and/or abusive," a statement from her office read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.