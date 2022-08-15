US George Floyd Other Officers Trial

FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, left, and his attorney Thomas Plunkett arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd's civil rights outside the Federal Courthouse Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. A judge has scheduled a hearing for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on the status of plea negotiations in the case of the two remaining officers awaiting trial on state charges in the murder of George Floyd. Tou Thao and Kueng face a late October trial. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)

 DJ CA

The Associated Press

