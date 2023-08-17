Judge Tanya Chutkan

A Texas woman has been charged with threatening in a voicemail to kill  Judge Tanya Chutkan.

A Texas woman has been charged with threatening in a voicemail to kill the federal judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal case in Washington, DC, over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Abigail Jo Shry called the chambers of Judge Tanya Chutkan on August 5, and left a voicemail message threatening to “kill anyone who went after former President Trump,” according to a criminal complaint.

