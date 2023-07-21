Texas A&M University Journalist

File - The Texas A&M logo on Kyle Field is seen before an NCAA college football game against Florida, in College Station, Texas, Sept. 8, 2012. Texas A&M University announced Friday, July 21, 2023, that its school president has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over pushback of her diversity and inclusion work. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas A&M University announced Friday that its president has resigned after a Black journalist's celebrated hiring at one of the nation's largest campuses unraveled following pushback over her diversity and inclusion work.

President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she would retire immediately, because "negative press has become a distraction" at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station.

